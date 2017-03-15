March 15 Sun International Ltd
* South african casino operations continue to be affected by
difficult trading conditions
* South African casino revenue declined by 2.7% following
weaker than expected december trading
* Headline earnings per share for 6 months ended 31 december
2016 is likely to be between 260 cents and 305 cents per share
* HY earnings per share is likely to be between 75 cents and
120 cents per share
* Expected difference between HY EPS and HEPS is primarily
due to impairment charges of r208 million of carousel assets
* Opening of Time Square Casino In Menlyn, Pretoria remains
on track for 1 april 2017
* Diluted AHEPS for 6 months ended 31 december 2016 is
likely to be between 189 cents and 223 cents per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: