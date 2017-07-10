BRIEF-Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co seeks members' nod to approve transactions with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc

1 Min Read
July 10 (Reuters) - Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd
* Seeks members' nod to approve transactions with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc, USA
* Seeks members' nod to approve transaction pursuant to master support services agreement with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries U.S
* Seeks members' nod for approving buying new premises at Savli from Sun Pharma Industries Ltd
* Seeks members' nod to approve sale of existing premises of co at Tandalja, Vadodara to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
