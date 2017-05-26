BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 26 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17
* Dilip Shanghvi says "FY18 is likely to be a challenging year for us"
* Dilip Shanghvi says co took $45 million u.s. Inventory related charge in Q4 that is unlikely to be recurring
* Dilip Shanghvi says co awaiting FDA inspection on Halol, unaware of FDA’s stance on the facility
* Dilip Shanghvi says value of first-to-file products even during exclusivity is likely to go down Further company coverage:
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016