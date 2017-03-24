US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
March 24 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
* Says validation of regulatory filing of tildrakizumab with the european medicines agency (EMA) by Almirall.
* Tildrakizumab is an investigational IL-23P19 inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.
* Filing includes efficacy, safety data from pivotal phase III clinical trials that included over 1,800 patients Source text - (bit.ly/2obIqtz) Further company coverage:
