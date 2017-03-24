March 24 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Says validation of regulatory filing of tildrakizumab with the european medicines agency (EMA) by Almirall.

* Tildrakizumab is an investigational IL-23P19 inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

* Filing includes efficacy, safety data from pivotal phase III clinical trials that included over 1,800 patients Source text - (bit.ly/2obIqtz) Further company coverage: