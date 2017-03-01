RPT-Fosun, others eye Australia's Origin Energy gas assets worth $1.5 bln-sources
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
March 1 Sunac China Holdings Ltd
* Beijing Sunac, unit, entered into equity transfer agreement I with Tianjin Bolian Investment (i.e. Vendor I) and Lenovo (Beijing) (Vendor II)
* Total consideration of acquisitions is RMB2.30 billion
* Beijing Sunac agreed to acquire and vendor II agreed to dispose of 49% equity interest in Chengdu Lianchuang Rongjin for RMB1.62bln
* Beijing Sunac agreed to acquire 30% equity and debt interest in Beijing Rongzhi Ruifeng at total consideration of RMB686.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lattice sale would be top Australian oil, gas deal since 2015
* Year ago qtrly net profit 115.6 million rgt, qtrly revenue 426.9 million rgt Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rGFLxr) Further company coverage: