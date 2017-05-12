Morocco cenbank keeps benchmark rate unchanged at 2.25 pct
RABAT, June 20 Morocco's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.25 percent on Tuesday, saying the current level remains appropriate.
May 12 Sunac China
* Tianjin Sunac, unit, as purchaser, entered into cooperation agreement with Kunming Xingyao, as vendor
* Total consideration for acquisition was RMB10.25 billion
* Upon completion of acquisition, 80% equity interest in Tianjin Xingyao will be held by company
* Tianjin Sunac agreed to acquire 80% equity interest in Tianjin Xingyao Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RABAT, June 20 Morocco's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.25 percent on Tuesday, saying the current level remains appropriate.
* Bank of America Corp - names Jeff Adams market president for rochester