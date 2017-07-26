FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Suncity Group Holdings updates on receiving enforcement civil ruling
July 26, 2017 / 3:18 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Suncity Group Holdings updates on receiving enforcement civil ruling

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Suncity Group Holdings Ltd:

* Recently received enforcement civil ruling from Guangdong Province Shenzhen City Intermediate People's Court

* Bank claim relates to loan agreement for loan with principal amount of Rmb120mln & made between bank & co established in PRC as borrower

* Enforcement civil ruling relating to enforcement of a civil claim taken out by a bank

* Pursuant to judgment, assets of borrower, Shenzhen Zirui, Sun Century Property and other defendants under bank claim shall be seized or frozen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

