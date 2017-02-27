Feb 27 Fluor Corp

* SunCoke Energy awards maintenance and capital projects contract to Fluor

* Fluor Corp - Fluor will book undisclosed contract value in q1 of 2017

* Fluor Corp- under five-year contract, fluor will provide maintenance and capital project services at SunCoke's U.S. domestic coke facilities

* Fluor Corp - Fluor will transition onto sites in early march 2017 and work alongside SunCoke employees.