BRIEF-Delek Group Q1 revenue ILS 1.5 bln vs ILS 1.3 bln
* Delek group announces consolidated results for the first quarter of 2017
Feb 17 SunCoke Energy Inc
* SunCoke Energy Inc announces vendor partnership with Fluor Corporation
* SunCoke Energy - has engaged with Fluor Corporation to provide maintenance and capital project services for SunCoke's domestic coke facilities
* Fluor is working with incumbent service providers at each facility location to ensure a smooth transition in early march
* Vendor partnership does not impact SunCoke employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange