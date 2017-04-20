April 20 SunCoke Energy Partners LP

* SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. announces solid first quarter 2017 results; discussions on proposed simplification transaction terminated

* Reaffirm full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA attributable to guidance of $210 million to $220 million

* Qtrly revenues $195.6 million versus $194.5 million

* Qtrly net loss per common unit $2.77