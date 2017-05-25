GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, still on track for winning week
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
May 25 Suncoke Energy Partners Lp:
* On May 24, co, units, others entered into amended credit agreement
* Credit agreement provides for a $285.0 million secured credit facility - SEC filing
* Amended credit agreement to extend revolving termination date by four years from 2018 to 2022
* Credit agreement allows for borrowing of revolving loans and, subject to $50.0 million sublimit, issuance of letters of credit
* Credit agreement matures on May 24, 2022
* Agreement allows borrowers, subject to conditions, to obtain up to $200.0 million of incremental revolving loans or term loans
* On May 24, 2017, issuers delivered notice of redemption for all of outstanding 2020 notes to Bank Of New York Mellon Trust Company Source text: (bit.ly/2rDRyML) Further company coverage:
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
* Friend of ousted leader S.Korea leader jailed for three years