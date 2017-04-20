April 20 Suncoke Energy Inc:

* Suncoke Energy Inc announces strong first quarter 2017 results; discussions on proposed simplification transaction terminated

* Reaffirm full-year 2017 consolidated adjusted ebitda guidance of $220 million to $235 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Discussions with sxcp conflicts committee regarding proposed simplification transaction were terminated

* Says FY17 domestic coke production is expected to be approximately 3.9 million tons

* Says FY17 capital expenditures are projected to be approximately $80 million

* Qtrly revenues $309.7 million versus $311.1 million