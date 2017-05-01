BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Suncor Energy Inc:
* Suncor Energy confirms restart of pipeline shipments from Syncrude mildred lake oil sands facility
* Suncor Energy says shipments are currently at approximately 140 kbpd (gross) and are expected to ramp up as additional units complete turnaround activities
* Production is expected to return to full rates in June. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.