UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 17 Suncor Energy Inc
* Suncor energy inc - received notice from alberta energy regulator that it has denied suncor base plant tailings management framework application
* Suncor energy inc - received notice from alberta energy regulator that it has also denied related millennium operational amendment application Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.