Iran to hold tender for Azadegan field "within days"- NIOC chief
May 28 A tender to develop Iran's Azadegan oil field will be held before next Friday, National Iranian Oil Company Managing Director Ali Kardor told state-run Press TV on Sunday.
March 15 Suncor Energy
* Says Syncrude facility in Canada's Alberta running at minimum rates after fire Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ethan Lou; Editing by David Gregorio)
WASHINGTON, May 27 U.S. President Donald Trump has told "confidants," including the head of the Environmental Protection Agency Scott Pruitt, that he plans to leave a landmark international agreement on climate change, Axios news outlet reported on Saturday, citing three sources with direct knowledge.