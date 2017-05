March 6 Suncorp Group Ltd:

* Suncorp natural hazard update-sun.ax

* It is responding to approximately 11,000 claims from hailstorm on 18 February 2017 across its insurance brands

* Financial impact of event is expected to be between $150 and $170 million

* Suncorp's total natural hazard claims costs for eight months to 28 February 2017 are estimated to be between $610 and $630 million