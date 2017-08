Aug 3 (Reuters) - Suncorp Group Ltd :

* ‍Targets sustainable ROE of at least 10%​

* "‍For 2018 board intends to increase Dividend Payout Ratio above top end of usual range"​

* ‍"Suncorp will make an additional investment of up to $100 million after-tax to deliver key components of Marketplace"​