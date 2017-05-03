BRIEF-Sun Pharma may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 vs FY 17 - exec
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17
May 3 Sundaram Clayton Ltd
* March quarter net profit 383.6 million rupees versus 873.2 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total income 4.16 billion rupees versus 4.57 billion rupees year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 40.6 million rupees versus profit 35.3 million rupees year ago