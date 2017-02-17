Feb 17 Sundaram Finance Ltd

* Approved draft composite scheme involving amalgamation of Sundaram Insurance Broking Services and Infreight Logistics Solution with SFL

* Says no shares or consideration shall be issued /payable by SFL

* Scheme also envisages demerger of shared services business of Sundaram BPO India into SFL

* Says demerger of noncore business viz training services etc into SFIL

* Says shares of SFIL would be listed on the NSE

* SFIL shall issue and allot to shareholders 1 equity share of INR 5 each for every 1 fully paid-up share of INR 10 each held by them in SFL Source text: (bit.ly/2kZC5Th) Further company coverage: