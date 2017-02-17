BRIEF-India's Shree Rama Newsprint posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 22.2 million rupees versus profit 28.5 million rupees year ago
Feb 17 Sundaram Finance Ltd
* Approved draft composite scheme involving amalgamation of Sundaram Insurance Broking Services and Infreight Logistics Solution with SFL
* Says no shares or consideration shall be issued /payable by SFL
* Scheme also envisages demerger of shared services business of Sundaram BPO India into SFL
* Says demerger of noncore business viz training services etc into SFIL
* Says shares of SFIL would be listed on the NSE
* SFIL shall issue and allot to shareholders 1 equity share of INR 5 each for every 1 fully paid-up share of INR 10 each held by them in SFL Source text: (bit.ly/2kZC5Th) Further company coverage:
May 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.11 percent on Monday compared with 6.17 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.29 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -----