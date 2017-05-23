BRIEF-Constellis announces acquisition of AMK9, ITC Capital Partners exited its stake in AMK9
* Acquired American K9 Detection Services; as part of transaction ITC Capital Partners, AMK9's former owner, has exited its stake in AMK9
May 23 Sundy Land Investment Co Ltd
* Says it unit wins land auction worth 841 million yuan ($122.11 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qQwD8g
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8870 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Acquired American K9 Detection Services; as part of transaction ITC Capital Partners, AMK9's former owner, has exited its stake in AMK9
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates Whirlpool share price)