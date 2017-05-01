May 1 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Sunesis Pharmaceuticals announces withdrawal of European Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for vosaroxin as a treatment for relapsed/refractory AML

* Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc says expect that current cash resources are sufficient to fund company beyond Q1 2018

* Sunesis Pharmaceuticals - significantly reducing investment in AML program & shifting an increasing portion of resources to kinase inhibitor pipeline