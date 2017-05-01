BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Sunesis Pharmaceuticals announces withdrawal of European Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for vosaroxin as a treatment for relapsed/refractory AML
* Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc says expect that current cash resources are sufficient to fund company beyond Q1 2018
* Sunesis Pharmaceuticals - significantly reducing investment in AML program & shifting an increasing portion of resources to kinase inhibitor pipeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.