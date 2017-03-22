March 22 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Sunesis pharmaceuticals announces submission of responses to ema day 180 list of outstanding issues for marketing authorization application for vosaroxin

* Sunesis pharmaceuticals inc - "anticipating a chmp decision by mid-year"

* Sunesis pharmaceuticals - continue to work to qualify "best pharma partner" to work with us on european market launch of vosaroxin in h2 of 2017