May 8 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Sunesis pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and recent highlights
* Q1 revenue $700,000 versus $600,000
* Q1 revenue view $1.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sunesis pharmaceuticals inc qtrly basic and diluted loss per share of $0.47
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sunesis pharmaceuticals inc - expects that its current cash resources are sufficient to fund company into june 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets