April 3 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Sunesis Pharmaceuticals announces presentation of the ohio state university-sponsored preclinical study of btk inhibitor sns-062 at aacr annual meeting

* Sunesis Pharmaceuticals - study demonstrated that, unlike ibrutinib, sns-062 inhibition of btk signaling is unaffected by presence of c481s mutation

* Sunesis Pharmac- with active ind, remain on track to dose first patient in planned phase 1b/2 study in patients with advanced b-cell malignancies this quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: