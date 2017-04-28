April 28Sunflower Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 20 percent, or to be 149.5 million yuan to 199.4 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 166.2 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is uncertainty due to industry policy adjustment

