BRIEF-Rexahn Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf offering of up to $150 mln
* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf offering of up to $150 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2s4PKc4) Further company coverage:
April 28Sunflower Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 20 percent, or to be 149.5 million yuan to 199.4 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 166.2 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is uncertainty due to industry policy adjustment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/iyAgcr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Rexahn Pharmaceuticals files for mixed shelf offering of up to $150 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2s4PKc4) Further company coverage:
* Units entered into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement, dated as of January 31, 2014