* Durect completes enrollment in Persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir
June 14Sunflower Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :
* Says it will buy 10 percent stake in its Xiangyang-based pharmaceutical unit for 40.3 million yuan
* Kamada announces withdrawal of European Marketing Authorization application for inhaled ALPHA-1 antitrypsin for treatment of ALPHA-1 antitrypsin deficiency disease