BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
March 13 Sungevity Inc
* Announces plan to strengthen balance sheet and restructure company
* Sungevity, inc - enters into an asset purchase agreement led by northern pacific group
* Sungevity inc - voluntarily files for chapter 11 protection, enters into an asset purchase agreement led by northern pacific group
* Sungevity inc - under terms of agreement, northern pacific group to buy substantially all of co's assets, including equity interests in european operations
* Sungevity, inc - secures $20 million financing to fund day-to-day business
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION