March 13 Sungevity Inc

* Announces plan to strengthen balance sheet and restructure company

* Sungevity, inc - enters into an asset purchase agreement led by northern pacific group

* Sungevity inc - voluntarily files for chapter 11 protection, enters into an asset purchase agreement led by northern pacific group

* Sungevity inc - under terms of agreement, northern pacific group to buy substantially all of co's assets, including equity interests in european operations

* Sungevity, inc - secures $20 million financing to fund day-to-day business