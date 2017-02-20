BRIEF-Alexandria Flour Mills And Bakeries sees 2017-18 FY profit EGP 42 mln
* Sees 2017-18 FY net profit EGP 42 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2qrxF7D) Further company coverage:
Feb 20 Sunjin Co Ltd :
* Says an issuance of bonus shares in a ratio of 1:1(1 bonus share for each share held) to shareholders of record on March 3
* Total amount of bonus shares is 8.1 million shares
* Expected listing date is March 24
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/gTb8ad
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.