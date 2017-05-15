BRIEF-Berjaya Sports Toto says qtrly net profit 72.5 mln rgt
* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 1.48 billion rgt and net profit 104.7 million rgt
May 15 Sunjuice Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue about 3.6 million new shares of its common stock
* Says new shares with par value of T$10 per share, and (tentative) issue price at T$112 per share
* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering
* Remaining 90 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5S5mTA
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
WASHINGTON, June 20 The U.S. Trade Representative said on Tuesday it was reviewing trade benefits to Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) after a complaint over a ban on imports of used clothing into the East African market.