BRIEF-D.R. Horton reiterates proposal to acquire 75 pct of Forestar Group’s common stock for $16.25/shr
* d.r. Horton reiterates proposal to acquire 75% of forestar group’s common stock for $16.25 per share
June 7 Sunland Group Ltd
* Acquired development site at Hedges Avenue on Gold Coast for $13.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* d.r. Horton reiterates proposal to acquire 75% of forestar group’s common stock for $16.25 per share
LJUBLJANA, June 22 Slovenia hopes to reach agreement with the European Commission in early autumn on the next step in the sale of the country's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), Finance Minister Mateja Vranicar Erman said on Thursday.