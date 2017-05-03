May 3 Sunoco LP

* Sunoco LP announces first quarter financial and operating results

* Q1 revenue $4.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.86 billion

* Q1 loss per share $0.22

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sunoco LP - executed definitive agreement to divest a majority of company-operated convenience stores to 7-Eleven Inc for $3.3 billion

* Says same-store merchandise sales decreased by 1.1 percent during Q1

* Sunoco LP - excluding acquisitions, expects approximately $150 million to be spent on growth capital for full year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: