May 10 Sunopta Inc
* Sunopta announces first quarter fiscal 2017 financial
results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.01 from continuing
operations
* Q1 loss per share $0.16 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $330 million versus I/B/E/S view $344.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sunopta Inc - on track with value creation plan
* Sunopta Inc - is targeting implementation of $30 million
of productivity-driven annualized enhancements of EBITDA, to be
implemented over 2017 and 2018
* Sunopta Inc - plans increased investment in capital
upgrades at several manufacturing facilities to enhance food
safety and manufacturing efficiencies
* Sunopta Inc - expects to use cash to fund working capital
in Q2 due primarily to timing of fruit harvest
