WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 13 Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd :
* Sunovion submits supplemental new drug application to FDA for use of Aptiom (eslicarbazepine acetate) for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in children 4 years of age and older
* Sunovion - in SNDA submission, Sunovion will also include data from three clinical trials conducted by partner Bial-Portela
* Sunovion - planning a phase 3 clinical study in children younger than four years of age Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.