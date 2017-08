BRIEF-Sunpower Corp reports qtrly ‍adj loss per share of $0.35

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Sunpower Corp :

* Sunpower reports second quarter 2017 results

* Sunpower Corp - Qtrly GAAP revenue $337.4 million versus $420.5 million

* Sunpower Corp - Qtrly ‍adj loss per share $0.35​

* Sunpower Corp - Qtrly Non-GAAP revenue $341.5 million versus $401.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.44, revenue view $313.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sunpower Corp sees Q3 non-gaap revenue of $320 million to $370 million

* Sunpower Corp sees Q3 gaap revenue of $300 million to $350 million

* Sunpower Corp - ‍Now expects FY revenue of $1.9 billion to $2.1 billion on a GAAP basis and $2.1 billion to $2.3 billion on a Non-GAAP basis

* Sunpower Corp - Forecasts ‍GW deployed in range of 1.3 GW to 1.45 GW in FY​ ​

* Sunpower Corp - Now expects lower than forecasted GAAP restructuring charges which will be in range of $20 million to $60 million for 2017

* Sunpower Corp - ‍Expects to deliver more than 500 MW of power plant projects in second half of year​

* Sunpower Corp sees on a Non-GAAP basis, in Q3, adjusted ebitda of breakeven to $20 million and megawatts deployed in range of 405 MW to 435 MW

* Sunpower Corp qtrly GAAP net loss per diluted share $0.67

* FY2017 revenue view $2.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $2.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S