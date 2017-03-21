BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 21 Sunpower Corp
* SunPower is leading solar panel provider in first round French tender
* will provide 130 megawatts of its sunpower e-series solar panels for installation at 25 ground-mount and carport solar projects
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018