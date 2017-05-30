BRIEF-Enel buys EnerNOC for about $250 million
* Enel Green Power North America (EGPNA) agrees to buy whole of U.S.- based EnerNOC for about $250 million
May 30 Sunpower Corp
* Sunpower to supply 64 megawatts in first round French tender for rooftop projects, or 57 percent of 361 awarded solar projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 22 Aluminium industry executives will line up on Thursday to have their say on whether foreign imports into the United States pose a threat to the country's security.