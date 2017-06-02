Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 23
ZURICH, June 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
June 2 Sunrise Communications Group AG:
* ANNOUNCES ROBERT WIGGER AS NEW CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER
ROBERT WIGGER HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS THE NEW CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER AT SUNRISE, STARTING SEPTEMBER 1, 2017
