BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 27 Sunsea Telecommunications Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 performance to be net loss of 50 million yuan to net profit of 50 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net loss was 32.6 million yuan
* The main reasons for the forecast are increased products market demand and improved raw material price
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/G0K6aT
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.