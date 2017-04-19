BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 19 Sunshine Heart Inc:
* Sunshine Heart announces pricing of $8.0 million underwritten public offering
* Sunshine Heart Inc - offering of class A units, priced at a public offering price of $1.00 per unit
* Sunshine Heart Inc - offering of class B units, priced at a public offering price of $1,000 per unit
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results