May 25Nipoon Shikizai Inc

* Says SUNSTAR FRANCE S.A.S. appeals against judgment regarding oral cavity detergent case with THEPENIER PHARMA INDUSTRIE S.A.S., which is a subsidiary of the co, to the Supreme Court of France, on May 16

* Says Court of Appeal of Paris admitted the claim filed by the unit on Feb. 10 and previous news was disclosed on Feb. 13

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/PsVOTw

