March 27 Sunsuria Bhd:
* Says unit Sunsuria Arena Sdn Bhd and Sunsuria Gateway Sdn
Bhd entered into a joint venture and shareholders agreement with
Gan Teck Boon
* JVA is not expected to have any effect on the earnings and
earnings per share of the company
* Agreement to set-up, operate and manage landscape and
nursery and related businesses in all properties developed or to
be developed by sunsuria group
* Sunsuria will be investing 100 million RGT into the total
landscaping budget for township Sunsuria city
