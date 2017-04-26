New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 26 Sunvim Group Co Ltd:
* Sees net profit for H1 FY 2017 to increase by 30 percent to 50 percent, or to be 228 million yuan to 263 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in FY 2016 (175.3 million yuan)
* Comments that the good operating condition at present is the main reason for the forecast
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.