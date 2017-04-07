BRIEF-Pak Tak International announces placing of new shares
* China Goldjoy Securities to procure not less than six placee to subscribe up to 283 million placing shares at hk$0.28 per placing share
April 7 Sunvim Group Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 21.7 percent y/y at 378.2 million yuan ($54.85 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2o4Mddj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8955 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* China Goldjoy Securities to procure not less than six placee to subscribe up to 283 million placing shares at hk$0.28 per placing share
* Has been more than two months since company was last in communication with Ge Kun one of two remaining directors of company