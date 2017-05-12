UPDATE 3-Home Capital to sell C$1.2 bln commercial mortgage book
* Shares up 4 percent (Adds shares, details on terms of transaction)
May 12 Sunwah Kingsway Capital Holdings Ltd :
* Unaudited net loss attributable to co's shareholders of approximately hk$4 million for 9 months ended 31 march 2017
* Unaudited revenue of approximately HK$80 million from financial intermediary business for 9 months ended 31 march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares up 4 percent (Adds shares, details on terms of transaction)
LONDON, June 20 The British government will rule on whether Rupert Murdoch's proposed takeover of European pay-TV group Sky needs a thorough investigation by June 29, the Culture and Media Secretary said on Tuesday.