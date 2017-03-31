March 31 Sunwave Communications Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 7 million yuan to 10.5 million yuan

* Says the net loss of FY 2016 Q1 was 14.9 million yuan

* Says that Q1 is the off-season for business as main reasons for the forecast

