BRIEF-Phoenix New Media announces receipt of SAPPRFT notice
* Phoenix new media - will continue to take measures to strengthen content management, make sure all content are copyrighted, regulated, in order to continue co's video, audio operation
May 31 Sunwave Communications Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire 81.48 percent stake in Jiangxi Juwang Technology for 1.1 billion yuan ($161.47 million) via cash, share issue
* Says it plans to raise up to 382.0 million yuan in share private placement to fund acquisition, project
* Says it plans to acquire 18.52 percent stake in Jiangxi Juwang Technology for up to 250 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rjwjNI; bit.ly/2sd9QC4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8125 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Increases net loss, negative shareholder equity estimates (Recasts and writes through with CEO comments)