BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24 Sunwave Communications Co Ltd :
* Says co's Hong Kong-based communication unit to use $480,000 to buy shares in Canadian firm Star Solutions International Inc, raising stake in it to 26.02 percent from 19.98 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Rp3ji3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement