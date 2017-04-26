New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 26 Sunway International
* Company entered into placing agreement with Guotai Junan And Easy One
* Company has conditionally agreed to allot and issue a maximum of 872.9 million placing shares at HK$0.086 per placing share
* Intends to utilise as to about HK$60.00 million of net proceeds from placing for development of financial services business Source text (bit.ly/2q7npVr) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.