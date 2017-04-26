April 26 Sunway International

* Company entered into placing agreement with Guotai Junan And Easy One

* Company has conditionally agreed to allot and issue a maximum of 872.9 million placing shares at HK$0.086 per placing share

* Intends to utilise as to about HK$60.00 million of net proceeds from placing for development of financial services business