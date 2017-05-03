BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
May 3 Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust
* Qtrly profit after tax 70.4 million RGT
* Qtrly revenue 134.6 million RGT up 3.2 percent
* Qtrly revenue 134.6 million RGT up 3.2 percent

* Year ago qtrly total profit 64.8 million RGT
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.