BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 Sunworks Inc:
* Sunworks appoints Charles F. Cargile as chief executive officer
* Sunworks Inc - Cargile succeeds James Nelson
* Sunworks Inc - Nelson will continue as chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results